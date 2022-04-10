Sri Lanka likely to lose hosting rights for Asia Cup 2022 due to ongoing economic crisis - Report

Sri Lanka is dealing with one of its worst economic crises in decades as the country has been plunged into political turmoil. Sri Lanka's decreasing foreign currency reserves mean the country is battling a severe shortage of essential supplies and soaring inflation. The economic crisis might see Sri Lanka lose the hosting rights of the upcoming Asia Cup 2022.

Sri Lanka had been awarded the hosting rights of the upcoming Asia Cup 2022 T20 tournament earlier this year. The next edition of the Asia Cup was scheduled to be held in 2020 but the tournament had to be postponed twice due to the Coronavirus pandemic before Sri Lanka bagged the hosting rights for the 2022 edition of the tournament this year.

The tournament will feature all major Asian teams - India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan. However, the tournament is unlikely to be held in Sri Lanka due to the ongoing economic crisis in the country and another country might be awarded the hosting rights.

As per a report in Geo Super, there remains a possibility that Sri Lanka will lose the hosting rights for Asia Cup 2022 and the tournament will be shifted to another country. The decision on the venue will be taken during the quarterly meeting of the International Cricket Council (ICC). The meeting is all set to take place in Dubai on Sunday this week.

The Asia Cup 2022 is scheduled to take place in Sri Lanka from August 27 to September 11 this year. This will be the second instance when the tournament will be played in the T20 format. India won the last edition of the Asia Cup under Rohit Sharma's captaincy in 2018 after defeating Bangladesh in the final.

It remains to be seen what the ICC and the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) will decide as far as the host nation of the tournament is considered. People in Sri Lanka have witnessed power blackouts and are facing a severe shortage of food and fuel among other essentials amid the ongoing economic crisis.