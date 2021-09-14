Sri Lanka legend Lasith Malinga calls it quits from cricket, pays gratitude to SLC and Mumbai Indians - Watch

Lasith Malinga has announced his retirement from cricket on Tuesday (September 14). The veteran pacer announced his retirement from the shortest format of the game and can easily be regarded as one of the finest death-bowlers in world cricket.

For the unversed, Malinga had called it quits from Test cricket in 2011. He was never that effective in whites but remained an integral part of the limited-overs squad for Sri Lanka and Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI), in the IPL, with his consistent and significant performances. The Islander had also retired from ODI cricket after the Islanders' campaign ended in the 2019 ODI World Cup, in England and Wales.

Confirming his decision through his official YouTube channel, the 38-year-old expressed gratitude to Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and also thanked his franchise teams including the likes of Mumbai Indians, Melbourne Stars, and Kent Cricket Club.

"The experience that I have gained through the past 17 years will no longer be needed in the field since I have decided to retire from T20I Cricket marking my retirement from all formats of cricket.

But I will be continuously supporting the younger generations who thrives to uplift the spirit of the game and I will always be there with all who love the game," Malinga wrote.

Malinga's career was filled with several high-points, including a plethora of hat-tricks in shorter formats. In 30 Tests, he accounted for 101 wickets whereas picked up 338 and 107 scalps in ODIs and T20Is, respectively.