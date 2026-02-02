/Sri Lanka 15-man T20 World Cup squad: Test captain dropped as key changes confirmed

T20 World Cup co-hosts Sri Lanka made last-minute changes to their 15-man squad for the first showpiece event of the year. The former winners dropped their Test captain Dhananjaya de Silva from the final 15, replacing him with batter Kamindu Mendis. All-rounder Dasun Shanaka will lead Sri Lanka in the 20-team tournament starting February 7.

Sri Lanka T20 World Cup squad -

Dasun Shanaka (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Eshan Malinga

Meanwhile, De Silva was recalled for a three-match T20 international series against Pakistan early last month after an 18-month absence and played the opening game against England in an ongoing series. But the hosts dropped him from the second T20, while the final match is scheduled for Tuesday (Feb 3).

Since his recall, the right-hander has only scored 43 runs in three innings and taken one wicket with his off-spin. Against England at Pallekele last week, Dhananjaya laboured to 11 off 12 balls before being dismissed by Adil Rashid.

On the other hand, seam bowler Eshan Malinga has been named in the 15-man squad despite suffering a shoulder injury against England on Sunday.

Sri Lanka is co-hosting with India the 2026 T20 World Cup, which starts on Saturday, and faces Ireland in their opening game in Colombo on Sunday (Feb 8). The Island Nation will also play Australia, Oman and Zimbabwe in Group B, with the top two teams to qualify for the Super 8 stage.

Team India, placed in Group A, has opponents in arch-rivals Pakistan, against whom their scheduled match is facing a boycott threat, the USA, Namibia and the Netherlands.