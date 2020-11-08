SRH vs DC Qualifier 2, IPL 2020 Live Streaming: How and where to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals?

Delhi Capitals take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the second Qualifier clash in IPL 2020 to book a berth in finals where they clash with Mumbai Indians. The match will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Delhi Capitals eye a maiden final spot in the Indian Premier League. Shreyas Iyer and Co. entered the playoffs after winning eight out of 14 matches. But they were thrashed by Mumbai Indians in the first Qualifier. However, this is their last chance to make into the finals. Delhi Capitals has seen a fall in form recently.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals take place?

The IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi

What time will the IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals begins at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday (November 8).

How to watch live IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals?

The IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals will be aired live on Star Sports channels. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals match online?

The online live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals will be available at Hotstar.