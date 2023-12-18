SRH IPL Auction 2024 LIVE: SunRisers Hyderabad full squad, captain, batsmen, bowlers, keepers, remaining purse

SRH IPL Auction 2024 LIVE: Imagine a team with all boxes ticked yet looking for someone to help them get closer to an IPL trophy – SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) fits the bill. Stuffed with batters at the top, middle and lower order with perhaps the best finishers available, SRH has plenty in their purse to go for the star players in every category they want. Here is SRH’s squad and remaining purse ahead of the IPL 2024 mini-auction, scheduled in Dubai on Tuesday (Dec 19).

Considering their batting order looks sorted, on paper at least, despite releasing England’s Harry Brook after just one season, SRH could go for Rachin Ravindra or even Travis Head to strengthen their line-up. With both providing an extra factor (bowling) outside of their hard-hitting at any position, Hyderabad can end up with a daunting batting order ahead of the next season if they bag any of them.

Going for an overseas spinner, most likely in Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga, Hyderabad can do them a favour by strengthening their spin attack. An upgrade on Marco Jansen and Fazalhaq Farooqi will do a world of good.

The top names SRH can go after are - Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Starc, Wanindu Hasaranga and Gerald Coetzee.

Here is the complete list of names of SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain, batters, bowlers, wicketkeepers and the remaining purse –

SRH Captain – Aiden Markram

SRH Batters and Keepers - Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Anmolpreet Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aiden Markram, Glenn Phillips, Heinrich Klaasen, Upendra Singh Yadav

SRH All-Rounders - Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Sanvir Singh, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed

SRH Bowlers - Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) remaining purse heading into IPL 2024 mini-auction - INR 34 Crore || Slots left - 6 || Overseas slots left -3

SRH Squad –