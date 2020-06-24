Asia Cup 2020 will be played in either Sri Lanka or UAE: PCB CEO Wasim Khan

The much-talked-about Asia Cup 2020 will go ahead as per the schedule later in the year in either Sri Lanka or the UAE, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) CEO Wasim Khan said on Wednesday. Speculations are rife that the event could be scrapped to make a window for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 but Khan dismissed the rumours as he said Asia Cup will be held when Pakistan return from England on September 2.

"The Asia Cup will go ahead. The Pakistan team returns from England on 2nd September so we can have the tournament in September or October," he said at a media conference.

"If they (Sri Lanka) can't do it, then UAE is also ready" - PCB CEO Wasim Khan

"There are some things which will only get clear in the due course of time. We are hopeful of having the Asia Cup because Sri Lanka has not had too many cases of the Coronavirus. If they can't do it, then UAE is also ready," he added.

Khan further confirmed that the PCB is working on options if the T20 World Cup gets postponed to a later date. He even added that the board was looking at a window in November to complete the remaining five matches of Pakistan Super League.

"We are to go to New Zealand in December after hosting Zimbabwe at home. South Africa are ready to tour in January-February to play two or three Tests and some T20 matches," he disclosed.

On bilateral ties with India, the PCB CEO said that there was no possibility of a series in the near future with India.

"Sadly we need to forget about playing India for the time being. It is sad for us and even the BCCI as they have to get permission from their government. It is not realistic for either side right now to think about playing against each other," he said.

"...The PCB has done its contingency planning and looked at our financial affairs for next two to three years. We are also trying to diversify our commercial streams so that we are not reliant only on ICC shares," he added.