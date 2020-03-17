Sports Ministry suspends national camps amid coronavirus pandemic, Kiren Rijiju asks athletes not be disheartened

Sports Minister of India, Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday announced that the Sports Authority of India (SAI) has decided that all academic training in the National Centre of Excellence and Sai Training Centres (STCs) have been suspended till further notice amid coronavirus pandemic. Rijiju further announced that all national camps have been postponed except for those who are training as a part of 2020 Tokyo Olympics preparations.

Rijiju took to social media platform Twitter to announce the latest development while adding that this move is a just a temporary and precautionary step for the safety of Indian athletes. Rijiju appealed the young athletes to not get disheartened by the sudden halt of training camps. The Indian sports minister concluded by saying that the academic training will soon resume after situation gets better in India.

“Due to Covid-19, SAI has decided that: 1. Academic training in National Centre of Excellence & STCs shall be suspended till further order. 3. All National camps shall be postponed except for those where athletes are being trained as part of Olympics #Tokyo2020 preparation,” Rijiju tweeted on Tuesday.

“This is just a temporary and precautionary step for the safety of our sportspersons. I appeal all our young athletes not to be disheartened. We will resume the academic trainings soon after assessing the situation. #IndiaFightsCorona,” Rijiju followed up with another tweet.

Meanwhile, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has ruled out conducting the 2020 Tokyo Olympics behind closed doors as they feel the philosophy behind the quadrennial event is to bring people across the globe together.

While every major sporting event has been either suspended or postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic, the IOC and Tokyo Organising Committee have maintained that the games will be held as per the schedule in July. Even though an IOC executive board meeting is set to take place on Tuesday but as per reports, postponement of the games is not even on the agenda.