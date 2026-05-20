/Southampton replaced with Middlesbrough in EFL Championship final after admitting to 'spying'

In a major decision, Southampton has been expelled from English Football League (EFL) Championship final - the second tier of English football behind top-flight Premier League. The decision comes in wake of Southampton's acknowledgement of spying on three of its rivals including Middlesbrough, whom they defeated in the semis. The final, meanwhile, stays on course for Saturday (May 23) between Hull City and Middlesbrough at Wembley Stadium in London. The winner will get a place in the Premier League next season while Southampton have been handed a four-point deduction for the next Championship season.

Has Southampton been expelled from the EFL Championship play-off final?

Yes, Southampton has officially been expelled from EFL Championship play-off final against Hull City for spying on three of its rivals - Oxford United and Ipswich Town along with semi-final opponents Middlesbrough.

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Why was Southampton expelled from the EFL Championship final?

Southampton was expelled from the Championship final by EFL after admitting to spy on training sessions of Oxford United, Ipswich Town as well as filming the Middlesbrough training session ahead of the play-off semi-final on May 7.

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Southampton admitted to "multiple breaches of EFL regulations related to the unauthorised filming of other clubs' training", the EFL said. The club was found guilty of breaching Regulation 127 which prohibits "observation of opponents' training within 72 hours of a match."

Who will replace Southampton in EFL Championship final?

Middlesbrough, whom Southampton defeated in the semis, will replace the in the EFL Championship final against Hull City, scheduled for Saturday (May 23).

How was Southampton spy caught?

According to reports, a Southampton staff member was discovered at Middlesbrough training session at Rockliffe Park with high-tech surveillance gear including a microphone. Upon being identified and confronted by the Middlesbrough media staff, the analyst escaped to a nearby clubhouse and tried to blend in with golfers on the adjacent course after a change of clothes.

What did Southampton say about the analyst?

Initially, Southampton denied ordering the surveillance and called the analyst as 'lone wolf' who acted out of his own will. The EFL, however, said in a statement that "Southampton admitted breaches of regulations requiring clubs to act with the utmost good faith and prohibiting the observation of another club's training session within 72 hours of a scheduled match.