South Africa vs England, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch SA vs ENG online?

South Africa are set to host England in the three-match T20I series with the series opener to be played in Cape Town on Friday. Both South Africa and England have some of the biggest T20 players in the world and a fiery contest is expected when they lock horns at the Newlands.

This will be South Africa’s first international assignment since the COVID-19 pandemic began and players, who haven’t participated in the T20 leagues, could be a bit rusty. Whereas England have enjoyed good English summer of cricket and majority of them have been actively playing cricket since the sport began post the lockdown.

England head into the match as favourites but South Africa are well capable of pulling off an upset if they find complacency in the English camp.

When will South Africa vs England 1st T20I begin?

The South Africa vs England 1st T20I will begin at 9:30 PM IST on November 27.

Where will South Africa vs England 1st T20I be played?

The South Africa vs England1st T20I match will be held at the Newlands in Cape Town.

Which channel will telecast South Africa vs England 1st T20I?

The South Africa vs England 1st T20I will have a live telecast on Star Sports in India

How to watch the live streaming of South Africa vs England 1st T20I?

The live streaming of South Africa vs England 1st T20I will be available on Disney + Hotstar streaming platform.

