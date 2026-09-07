/South Africa recall De Kock, Bavuma, Miller for ODI series against Australia

South Africa recalled big guns like Quinton de Kock, David Miller and Temba Bavuma for the three-match ODI series against Australia later this month. Indicating plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup, co-hosted by South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe, the Proteas named Bavuma captain for the three-match series, while also recalling pacer Gerald Coetzee for the first time since the last ODI World Cup. Ace quick Kagiso Rabada remained absent from the 16-man squad as he recovers from a hamstring injury.

South Africa squad for Australia ODIs -

Temba Bavuma (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs



Add WION as a Preferred Source

De Kock and Miller, however, have been called up despite not being centrally contracted. Explaining de Kock's inclusion, South Africa head coach Shukri Conrad said ODI remains his best format, while he revealed why Miller will miss the home series against Bangladesh later this year.

"Quinny (Quinton de Kock) is going to be playing whenever we need him to play. ODI cricket is probably Quinny's best format, and he will play all the ODIs. David will play Australia and probably miss Bangladesh because he has ILT20 commitments,” Shukri Conrad said on Monday (Sep 7).



Speaking of the two pacers, Coetzee and Rabada, the head coach noted, "It's great to see Gerald back in the fold and, by all accounts, he's been bowling nice and quickly.”



"KG is out of the ODIs, and we are constantly monitoring his rehabilitation. When we sit down to select a Test squad, we will make an informed decision. He is tracking nicely, going on reports from physios,” Conrad said of Rabada’s absence from this marquee home series.

No Dewald Brevis for Australia ODIs

With Miller, Matthew Breetzke and Tristan Stubbs making up the middle order, Dewald Brevis -- the top-scorer in the Namibia T20I series -- has missed out on the cut, and Conrad explains why.



"Everybody that is not here or in the A side will be playing the first round of first-class cricket. And everyone not in the ODI squad will play in the second round. That includes Dewald. He competes for a spot in the middle order, and there he competes with Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs and David Miller. He will definitely get a crack in an ODI in the Bangladesh series,” Conrad said of Brevis’ absence.

