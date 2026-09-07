/Marnus Labuschagne retains place in Australia squad for South Africa Tests; check full team

Out-of-form Marnus Labuschagne can ‘still make a positive contribution’, chief Australia selector George Bailey said on Monday, after the struggling batter was thrown a lifeline for the Test tour of South Africa. Test number three, Labuschagne has failed to score a century since 2023 and flopped again in two home Tests against Bangladesh last month with scores of one, 31 and four. He was subsequently axed from Australia's squad for three One-Dayers in Zimbabwe and another three in South Africa preceding the Tests. But selectors opted against a red-ball change for what will be the team's first Test series in South Africa since the infamous "Sandpaper gate" ball-tampering scandal in 2018.



"(We're) not shying away from the fact that we'd like some more runs from Marn (Marnus)... but we're also confident that he can still make a positive contribution to that squad," Bailey said. "Our batting group in its entirety, not just Marn, probably hasn't been functioning as successfully as we would like."



Asked if the South Africa series would be Labuschagne's last chance, Bailey dodged the question.



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"No, I wouldn't say that. But again, it's a hypothetical, isn't it?" he said.

Cooper Connolly, Matthew Kuhnemann and Michael Neser were also included in a 16-man squad which was otherwise unchanged from the last Bangladesh Test. All-rounder Connolly's selection is another indication that the 23-year-old is seen as a long-term prospect, while Kuhnemann was preferred to Todd Murphy as the second spinner behind Nathan Lyon.



Neser, who, like Labuschagne, was born in South Africa, provides back-up for the pace trio of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc.

Bailey said Connolly was primarily chosen for his batting, most likely as a middle-order option but potentially as high as three.



"His overall development will continue to expand his ability to bat in a range of positions," he said.



Australia will travel to Durban for the first Test on October 9 before the series moves to Gqeberha and Cape Town for the remaining Tests.



Only Cummins, Starc, Hazlewood, Lyon, Steve Smith and Matt Renshaw survive from their last Test series in South Africa, when Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft were all sent home in shame. Smith was banned for a year and sacked as captain after conspiring to alter the ball using sandpaper during the third Test in Cape Town, while the now-retired Warner, considered the ringleader, was suspended for 12 months and stripped of all leadership roles.

Australia Test squad for South Africa series -