South Africa files appeal to avoid rugby and cricket World Cup flag ban

South Africa said on Tuesday (Oct 10) it had filed a court appeal against a World Anti-Doping Agency decision that risks seeing the country's rugby team barred from flying their flag in the World Cup quarter-final against France.

Sports Minister Zizi Kodwa said the appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne, Switzerland, will "stave off" the effects of the WADA decision, sparing the World Cup holders a major embarrassment.

"This means that the flying of the South African flag at events such as the Cricket and Rugby World Cups will not be affected until CAS rules on this challenge," Kodwa told a press conference.

South Africa has until Friday to update its anti-doping legislation in compliance with new WADA rules but is almost certain to miss the deadline.

That would trigger a ban on the Springboks flying their flag and playing the national anthem at Sunday's clash against the host nation in Paris.

The South African team competing at the Cricket World Cup, which began in India last week, would also be affected.

"I believe the grounds for appeal are strong and that the sanctions are not appropriate," Kodwa said.

"The sanction as it pertains to the flying of the national flag has created unnecessary hysteria and punished athletes and players unfairly."

The appeal was filed by the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (Saids), the independent body that oversees anti-doping in South Africa, he added.

The new WADA code came into effect in 2021, and South Africa and Bermuda are the only countries yet to update their regulations, according to the Montreal-based anti-doping organisation.

The debacle has left SA Rugby boss Mark Alexander fuming.

"We have this problem because our government failed to have new legislation promulgated," he told South African media.

"It is a disgrace. It is an embarrassment for our country. They were issued notice well in advance."

Kodwa said he presented the needed regulation changes to the cabinet last week and asked for the bill to be fast-tracked through the parliamentary system.

"I am confident that WADA will recognise these efforts as a commitment to pass the amended legislation and suspend the non-compliance declaration," he said.