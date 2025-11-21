/South Africa announce ODI and T20I squads for India tour; Nortje returns

South Africa have announced their ODI and T20I squads for the white-ball leg of the India tour, starting Sunday (30 November). The big news is Anrich Nortje’s return to the T20I setup after more than a year out with injuries. His comeback boosts South Africa’s pace stocks as they begin early prep for the 2026 T20 World Cup in India.

Markram marks his return as Proteas Captain

Aiden Markram also returns as the T20I captain after missing the last few limited-overs series. The T20I squad has strong hitters like Quinton de Kock, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Reeza Hendricks and Tristan Stubbs. Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi and teenager Kwena Maphaka add depth with the ball. Head coach Shukri Conrad said this series is important because it will help finalise their squad for the 2026 T20 World Cup, also scheduled to be played in India.

For the ODIs, Temba Bavuma will lead the side. Rubin Hermann, who made his debut against Pakistan earlier this month, keeps his place. The squad includes familiar names like de Kock, Jansen, Maharaj and Ngidi, along with youngsters such as Matthew Breetzke, Corbin Bosch and Tony de Zorzi. Conrad mentioned that these ODIs will help South Africa build towards the 2027 Cricket World Cup at home.

One major concern for the Proteas is the absence of Kagiso Rabada. He has been ruled out of the entire white-ball leg and the second Test because of a rib stress injury, as confirmed by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

India vs South Africa schedule for ODIs

1st ODI – 30 November, Ranchi 2nd ODI – 3 December, Raipur 3rd ODI – 6 December, Visakhapatnam

India vs South Africa schedule for T20Is