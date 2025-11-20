/5 highest team totals in Ashes history: 700-plus scored three times

As the Ashes 2025-26 begins on Friday (Nov 21) with the first Test in Perth, it’s a good time to look back at the biggest batting highs. Here’s a quick glance at the five highest totals in Ashes history.
England’s massive 903 for 7 declared at The Oval in 1938 remains the highest Ashes total. Len Hutton’s record 364 led the charge as England dominated Australia and wrapped up a one-sided win.
Australia piled up 729 for 6 declared at Lord’s in 1930, driven by Don Bradman’s iconic 254. The innings broke England early and set up a comfortable Australian win in one of Bradman’s finest Ashes outings.
Australia’s 701 at The Oval in 1934 came on the back of strong top-order batting. Bill Ponsford and Don Bradman put England under pressure throughout the innings, helping Australia take control and secure a solid victory.
Australia reached 695 at The Oval in 1930 as Bradman scored a brilliant 232. The visitors dominated the match with steady scoring and long partnerships, leaving England chasing the game from the start.
Australia’s 674 for 6 declared in Cardiff during the 2009 Ashes opener showed their batting depth. Ricky Ponting, Simon Katich, and Michael Clarke all scored big, putting England under pressure before the match ended in a hard-fought draw.