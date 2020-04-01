Sourav Ganguly visits Belur Math, donates 2000kgs rice for the needy during COVID-19 pandemic

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday donated 2,000 kilograms of rice at the iconic Belur Math – the headquarters of the Ramkrishna Mission – to help the needy during COVID-19 pandemic.

The former Indian captain had earlier announced that he will be donating rice worth Rs 50 lakh to the needy during these tough times as India continues to remain in a 21-day lockdown period to combat the deadly coronavirus.

Ganguly took to social media platform Twitter to post a few photographs of him visiting Belur Math as he captioned the images: "Visited Belur Math after 25 years, handed over 2000kgs of rice for the needy.”

Visited belur math after 25 years .. handed over 2000kgs of rice for the needy pic.twitter.com/FcIqHcWMh7 — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) April 1, 2020

The southpaw was seen wearing a black mask while taking a tour of the famous Ramkrishna Mission headquarters with monks.

The dreaded COVID-19 has claimed around 50 lives thus far with nearly 1,700 positive cases reported in the nation.

Meanwhile, Ganguly has to take a big decision in coming days in relation to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The cash-rich tournament was earlier scheduled to start from March 29 but was postponed till April 15 in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

While there has been no official confirmation surrounding the cancellation of the tournament, many reports suggest that it is likely that IPL 2020 will be scrapped for the season. Other reports have suggested that the BCCI is looking for an alternate window during August-September which could lead to the postponement of Asia Cup 2020, scheduled to be played in September following which Australia will host the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 in October.