/Sourav Ganguly net worth, important assets and endorsement deals: Check how rich the prince of Kolkata is

Sourav Ganguly, also known as ‘Dada’ is one of India's most respected cricketers and a former national team captain. The former president of the BCCI has earned a lot of money through cricket matches, brand deals and other investments. Here's a look at his income, important assets, brand deals and career journey.

Net worth

Ganguly’s total net worth is estimated to be around ₹700 crore (around $85 million). He owns several properties in cities like London, Kolkata and other important locations in India.

IPL income

The 52-year-old has been part of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Pune Warriors India (PWI) in his five-year IPL career, and he has earned around Rs 16.79 crore playing in the cash-rich league.

Brand endorsements

Even though he retired from international cricket years ago, Ganguly remains a top choice for many brands. He currently promotes several well-known brands. These include:

MyCircle11

Bandhan Bank

Dabur Chyawanprash

Coca-Cola's Kinley

Mankind Pharma

Assets and properties

Home - Ganguly lives in a luxurious home in Kolkata, valued at around ₹7 crore.

- Ganguly lives in a luxurious home in Kolkata, valued at around ₹7 crore. Real estate - He also owns a fancy 2BHK apartment in London, showing his interest in smart investments.

- He also owns a fancy 2BHK apartment in London, showing his interest in smart investments. Business investments - Ganguly has invested in several businesses, including a digital entertainment startup named 'Flickstree' and an edtech company called 'Classplus'.

- Ganguly has invested in several businesses, including a digital entertainment startup named 'Flickstree' and an edtech company called 'Classplus'. Luxury cars - He owns a collection of six luxury cars, which includes brands like Audi, Mercedes and BMW.

Career