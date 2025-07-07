LOGIN
Sourav Ganguly net worth, important assets and endorsement deals: Check how rich the prince of Kolkata is

Published: Jul 07, 2025, 16:33 IST | Updated: Jul 07, 2025, 16:33 IST
Sourav Ganguly Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Sourav Ganguly, also known as ‘Dada’ is one of India's most respected cricketers and a former national team captain. The former president of the BCCI has earned a lot of money through cricket matches, brand deals and other investments. Here's a look at his income, important assets, brand deals and career journey.

Net worth

Ganguly’s total net worth is estimated to be around ₹700 crore (around $85 million). He owns several properties in cities like London, Kolkata and other important locations in India.

IPL income

The 52-year-old has been part of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Pune Warriors India (PWI) in his five-year IPL career, and he has earned around Rs 16.79 crore playing in the cash-rich league.

Brand endorsements

Even though he retired from international cricket years ago, Ganguly remains a top choice for many brands. He currently promotes several well-known brands. These include:

  • MyCircle11
  • Bandhan Bank
  • Dabur Chyawanprash
  • Coca-Cola's Kinley
  • Mankind Pharma

Assets and properties

  • Home - Ganguly lives in a luxurious home in Kolkata, valued at around ₹7 crore.
  • Real estate - He also owns a fancy 2BHK apartment in London, showing his interest in smart investments.
  • Business investments - Ganguly has invested in several businesses, including a digital entertainment startup named 'Flickstree' and an edtech company called 'Classplus'.
  • Luxury cars - He owns a collection of six luxury cars, which includes brands like Audi, Mercedes and BMW.

Career

Sourav Ganguly made his One Day International (ODI) debut in 1992 against the West Indies. He played his last ODI in 2007 against Pakistan. His Test debut came in 1996 against England, and he played his final Test match in 2008 against Australia.

