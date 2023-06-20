Smart cricket: AB de Villiers in awe of England's Day 1 declaration in Edgbaston Test

Ben Stokes-led England have entertained one and all with their playing style in the first Test of Ashes 2023 in Edgbaston, Birmingham. After setting a challenging 282-run target for Australia on Day 4, England ended the day's proceedings with the visitors being 107 for 3, needing another 174 runs for a win. Throughout the Test, England's Bazball approach have made heads turn. On Day 1, Stokes declared the innings with England being 393 for 8 with Joe Root batting on 118. In Australia's reply, they came close to England's score but the home side attained a slender seven-run lead courtesy of their attacking field sets and bowling changes.

With Day 5, on Tuesday (June 20), seeing a delayed start, due to rain, former South Africa captain AB de Villiers lavished huge praise on England's approach. The veteran feels the English line-up's exciting brand of cricket has made sure they are the favourites heading into the final day's play despite a delayed start. de Villiers added that England have played smart cricket and have made decisions to enforce a result at all times in the course of the game; keeping ego and personal records at bay. He even compared them to MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK)'s successful campaign in IPL 2023.

'The way England played now makes sense'

De Villiers wrote, "I never looked at the Birmingham weather leading up to this Test match. The way England played now makes sense. Call it what you want, some say Bazz Ball, I just think it’s smart Cricket. The best teams are prepared to adapt and play situations in a way that’ll ultimately put them in a winning position more often than the rest, whether that’s by making bold declarations or playing reverse sweeps a lot, whatever it takes. The only way to make it impactful is to have a complete buy in from every individual, no ego’s, no stats driven players, just a full on buy in to be the best team in the world. That’s how I see the Eng team play atm. Also saw that with MSD and co. in the IPL