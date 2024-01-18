SL vs ZIM 3rd T20I Live Streaming: How to watch Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I LIVE in India on mobile and TV

SL vs ZIM 3rd T20I Live Streaming: Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe will look forward to sealing the three-match T20I series in the third and final game. Zimbabwe made an incredible comeback in the second T20I by securing a thrilling four-wicket win on the second last ball. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka failed to take control in the death overs despite having a good start, as they had Zimbabwe at 143/6 after 17.4 overs.

Angelo Mathews played an outstanding innings with the bat, scoring a half-century and partnering with Charith Asalanka to build a 118-run stand. However, the experienced all-rounder gave away 24 runs off five balls in the final over. Zimbabwe managed to complete the run chase with just one ball to spare.

During the first T20I, the spin bowlers significantly impacted the game. However, in the second T20I, the batters found it easier to score runs. Generally speaking, the pitches in Colombo have been favourable to batters during the early stages, but as the match progresses, they tend to support the spin bowlers. Now that the hosts and visitors have tied the series, both will look forward to meeting in their final game.

However, there's a 52 per cent chance of precipitation on Thursday (Jan 18), with a thunderstorm expected around 8 pm local time. Rain is likely to play spoilsport during the SL vs ZIM 3rd T20I.

SL vs ZIM 3rd T20I Live Streaming Details

Here's everything you need to know about the live-streaming details of Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I.

When is the Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I?

The Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I is on Thursday (Jan 18).

Where is Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I?

R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka, will host the Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I.

What time will the Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I start?

The Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I will commence at 07:00 pm IST.

Where can I watch the Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I in India on TV?

The live telecast of Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I will be available on Sony ports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD in India.

How can I watch the Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I in India?

SonyLIV app and website will broadcast the Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I live in India.