SL vs AUS, 1st Test Live Streaming, Date-Time, Venue: Australia will look to close the round-robin stage of the World Test Championship (WTC) as they take on Sri Lanka in a two-match Test series starting from Wednesday (Jan 29). Having already sealed their place in the WTC final, Australia will look at the series as a warm-up to the main event while hosts Sri Lanka play for pride. Ahead of the opening Test between hosts Sri Lanka and Australia, here are all the details, including live streaming, squads, and more.

Advertisment

When is the Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st Test match?

The Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st Test match will start on Wednesday (Jan 29).

Which stadium will host the Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st Test match?

Advertisment

The Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st Test match will be played at the Galle International Stadium in Galle.

What time will the Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st Test match start?

The Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st Test match will start at 10:00 AM IST on Wednesday (Jan 29) with the toss taking place at 9:30 AM IST.

Advertisment

Where to watch the Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st Test match on TV?

The Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st Test match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli Ranji Trophy return: Delhi-Railways contest unlikely to be telecasted, live streamed - Report



Where to watch the Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st Test Live Streaming online on OTT?

The Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st Test match will be live-streamed on the Sony Liv app and website in India.

Squads

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Oshada Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva(c), Kusal Mendis(w), Prabath Jayasuriya, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Jeffrey Vandersay, Nishan Peiris, Sonal Dinusha, Lahiru Udara, Milan Priyanath Rathnayake

Australia: Sam Konstas, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith(c), Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey(w), Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Nathan McSweeney, Todd Murphy, Cooper Connolly