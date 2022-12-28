SIX vs REN preview and prediction: Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades fantasy tips, BBL 2022 live streaming

SIX vs REN preview and prediction: Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23- The Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 will see the Sydney Sixers (SIX) and Melbourne Renegades (REN) locking horns in the match 18th of the league, slated to be played on Wednesday, December 28th. The venue of the match is the Sydney Cricket Ground. The Sixers, led by Moises Henriques, are in sixth place on the Big Bash League points table, with a net run rate of -1.025. However, after winning their last two games, the Sixers have slowly but steadily begun to climb the ladder, making up for a poor start. Meanwhile, the Renegades are third in the Big Bash League points table, led by Nic Maddinson, with a net run rate of 0.291. After winning their first three games in the tournament, the Renegades were defeated by the Hobart Hurricanes by an eight-run margin in their previous match.

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades (SIX vs REN) match prediction

The Melbourne Renegades struggled with the bat in their previous game, but otherwise, they are in good shape. The Sydney Sixers, who have won their last two games, are also in good form and could put up a good fight. In this Big Bash League 2022-23 match 18th, the team bowling first should come out on top.

Prediction: The team bowling first will win the match

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades (SIX vs REN) match details

The 18th match of the BBL 2022-23 will be played between Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Renegades on Wednesday, December 28. The match starts at 1:45 PM IST. The venue of the match is the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades (SIX vs REN) predicted lineups

Sydney Sixers:

Josh Philippe (wk), Kurtis Patterson, James Vince, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Hayden Kerr, Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Steve O'Keefe, Izharulhaq Naveed.

Melbourne Renegades:

Sam Harper (wk), Nic Maddinson (c), Jake Fraser McGurk, Aaron Finch, Jonathan Wells, Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, Will Sutherland, Tom Rogers, David Moody, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades (SIX vs REN) full squad

Melbourne Renegades squad: Zak Evans, Aaron Finch, Akeal Hosein, Liam Livingstone (withdrawn), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Mackenzie Harvey, Nic Maddinson (c), Shaun Marsh, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Kane Richardson, Tom Rogers, Will Sutherland, Jon Wells, Jack Prestwidge, Ruwantha Kellapotha, Marcus Harris, Andre Russell (replacing Liam Livingstone, first four matches only), Martin Guptill (replacing Liam Livingstone, 10 group matches and finals).

Sydney Sixers squad: Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Dan Christian, Ben Dwarshuis, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Nathan Lyon, Izharulhaq Naveed, Chris Jordan, Steve O’Keefe, Kurtis Patterson, Josh Philippe, Jordan Silk, James Vince

Where to watch Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades (SIX vs REN) match live?