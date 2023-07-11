Situation worsens for Brij Bhushan after latest chargesheet; reported to have molested, stalked wrestlers

The situation seems to be getting from bad to worse for the outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, according to the latest report on Tuesday, July 11. The WFI chief was accused of sexual harassment by top women wrestles of India Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, and others, and now faces charges like sexual harassment, molestation, and stalking, according to a Delhi Police chargesheet. The wrestlers have been protesting against the BJP Member of Parliament since January while the elections are due to be held for the WFI positions. What is in the Delhi Police chargesheet? According to an Indian Express report, one case saw “repeated and continuing” harassment from Singh and hence Sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 354 (outraging modesty of a woman); 354 A (sexual harassment); and 354 D (stalking) have been invoked. As things stand, Singh is liable to be prosecuted and punished for offences of sexual harassment, molestation, and stalking.

According to Indian Penal Code Sections 54, 354A, and 354D, four cases under Sections 354 and 354A have been registered against Bhushan that carry a jail term of up to five years.

“The accused may please be summoned to face trial and witnesses named in the list of witnesses appended with the chargesheet may be called for their examination along with documents mentioned with their names,” reads the chargesheet.

The report further adds that wrestlers have alleged 15 incidents of sexual harassment which include inappropriate touching, intimidation, and stalking.

The Delhi Police intensified its action once it was directed by the Supreme Court of India to register an FIR against the WFI chief. The investigations took place around the country such as in Sonipat, Rohtak, Lucknow, Kurukshetra, Patiala, Bhiwani, Hissar, Chandigarh, and Bellary.

Earlier, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur had formed an independent committee to look into the matter while the India Olympic Association (IOA) had also set up a committee to investigate the matter. The wrestlers earlier snatched the attention of the sports minister when they tried to protest outside the new parliament building when its inauguration took place on May 28, while they also gathered in Haridwar (213 km east of Delhi). The wrestlers had indicated that they would throw their medals in the holy river Ganges if the government took no action against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.



The chargesheet filed by police is based on its investigations involving 108 witnesses. Of these, 15 people, including wrestlers, coaches and referees have supported the allegations made against Singh.

