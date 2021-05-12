Singapore Open cancelled due to travel complications amid COVID-19 pandemic: Organisers

The Singapore Open, which was scheduled to take place between June 1 to 6, has been cancelled on Wednesday due to travel complications amidst the coronavirus pandemic, organisers said.

The event was the last tournament on the BWF World Tour where players hopeful for Olympics could gather some vital points towards the Race to Tokyo rankings - a programme that decides who qualifies for the Summer Olympics which begin on July 23.

According to the Badminton World Federation (BWF), the tournament will not be rescheduled.

"All attempts were made by the organisers and BWF to provide a safe tournament environment for all participants," the BWF said in a statement.

"However, rising COVID-19 cases globally led to complex challenges in managing inbound travel. Thus, in the interests of all players, tournament personnel and the local community's health and safety, the event has been cancelled."

The Singapore Open has become the second consecutive tournament to be called off in view of the pandemic. The Race to Tokyo period will also conclude on June 15 and the BWF said it would provide further details on Olympic qualification at a later date.

(Inputs from Reuters)