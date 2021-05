Tokyo 2020: Olympic Stadium holds track and field test event without fans

Hundreds of athletes, including U.S. sprinter Justin Gatlin, participated in a test event at the Olympic Stadium on Sunday, as organisers fined tuned operations and practised COVID-19 countermeasures with under three months to go before the Tokyo Games begin.

Event without fans

No spectators were present in the stadium, where the Olympics opening and closing ceremonies will be held, as Tokyo remains under a state of emergency to tame a rise in coronavirus infections.

Sunday's event, involving 420 athletes, including nine from abroad, was split into morning and evening sessions with Gatlin on the start list for the 100-metre in the evening.

(Photograph:Reuters)