Shreyas Iyer to replace Virat Kohli as RCB captain? Three IPL teams eye ex-DC skipper at mega auction

Indian cricket team star Shreyas Iyer is one of the top players who is all set to enter the pool in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction ahead of the 2022 edition of the tournament. Iyer is all set to find a new team ahead of the new season after parting ways with his former side Delhi Capitals (DC).

Iyer had decided to leave DC after the franchise appointed Rishabh Pant as their new captain denying the Mumbai batter a chance to lead the side. He led Delhi Capitals in three seasons and inspired them to their first-ever final in IPL 2020 where they lost to Mumbai Indians in the summit clash to miss out on winning their maiden IPL crown.

Nonetheless, Iyer is set to find a new team and will enter the auction pool this time around. He is reportedly admired a lot by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who are in search of a captaincy candidate after superstar Virat Kohli decided to step down as the skipper of the side post the conclusion of IPL 2021 last year.

As per a report in the Times of India, RCB are interested in roping in Iyer at the upcoming mega auction which is scheduled to take place in Bengaluru next month. “Post Virat Kohli quitting the RCB captaincy, RCB are really interested in having Iyer as their next captain. Expect them to bid aggressively for the Mumbaikar in next month’s auction in Bangalore,” a source close to the development, was quoted as saying by Times of India.

RCB are not the only team interested in Iyer and will be bidding for him at the mega auction as the likes of Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings are also said to be eyeing the former Delhi Capitals captain. Both KKR and Punjab Kings will also be in the auction for a captaincy candidate after letting go of their respective ex-skippers Eoin Morgan and KL Rahul ahead of IPL 2022.

“The Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings are also expected to eye him in the auction,” the source said.

As per the report, Iyer was not offered captaincy by any of the two new teams - Lucknow and Ahmedabad and hence he will be heading into the mega auction. As per reports, the Lucknow franchise is likely to appoint KL Rahul as their new captain while the Ahmedabad franchise is expected to rope in Hardik Pandya as their captain ahead of the mega auction.

Both the new teams can pick a maximum of three players each in the draft ahead of the mega auction. None of the teams have yet officially confirmed any signing ahead of the auction.