Shreyas Iyer’s father reacts to son’s exclusion from Asia Cup squad, says “I don’t know what else Shreyas…”

Shreyas Iyer’s absence from India’s T20I squad for the upcoming 2025 Asia Cup is the biggest talking point in Indian cricket and on social media now. While his credentials speak for him, chief selector Ajit Agarkar saying, ‘it’s not his fault’ fuels arguments on the internet behind his snub from the continental tournament; the middle-order batter is not even there among the spare players. While Iyer hasn’t responded to his exclusion, his father has reacted to it, calling it ‘sad and unfair’.

Iyer’s name for selection for the eight-team tournament began doing rounds, with several reports also suggesting that he, and not newly-appointed T20I vice-captain, Shubman Gill, was supposed to make it to the squad; however, as things, selection and life had it, the opposite happened and Gill got picked, while Iyer found no place in the team.

Meanwhile, as a T20 captain and player, Iyer has tasted enormous success despite last featuring for India in this format in November 2024. Iyer had led two different IPL teams to finals in back-to-back seasons, even winning a title with one (KKR in 2024). Not only as a leader, but Iyer has proved his mettle as a top batter in this format, smashing 604 runs this past season for Punjab Kings.



“I don’t know what else Shreyas has to do to make it to the Indian T20 team," Santosh Iyer, Shreyas’ father, said in a chat with Times of India (TOI). "He has been performing so well in the IPL year after year, from Delhi Capitals to Kolkata Knight Riders to Punjab Kings, and that too as a captain.



"He even captained KKR to the IPL title in 2024 and led PBKS to the final this year. I’m not saying make him the Indian captain, but at least select him in the team.



“However, let me tell you that even if he’s left out of the Indian team, he doesn’t show dissent on his face. He’ll just say: ‘Mera naseeb hai (it’s my luck)! You can’t do anything now.’ He’s always cool and calm. He doesn’t blame anybody. Deep inside, he must be naturally disappointed,” his father revealed.

