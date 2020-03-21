Shooting Federation of India, NRAI react to WION's report; suggest postponement of 2020 Tokyo Olympics

WION Web Team New Delhi, Delhi, India Mar 21, 2020, 01.57 PM(IST) Written By: Digvijay Singh Deo

Should 2020 Tokyo Olympics be postponed amid coronavirus pandemic? Photograph:( AFP )

The Shooting Federation of India, the NRAI and Heena Sidhu reacted to WION's report and supported the idea of postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The Shooting Federation of India, the NRAI, has become the first sporting body in the country to suggest a postponement of the Olympic Games till November as the situation surrounding the coronavirus pandemic continues deteriorate with each passing day. While the COVID-19 has already shattered the sporting calendar, the discussions and debate relating to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics has started to heat up. 

WATCH: Should the Olympics be Postponed? In conversation with Digvijay singh Deo, Sports Editor, WION

NRAI President Raninder Singh who is also the vice president of the International Shooting Federation commented on a post on WION’s YouTube channel. Here's what he said:
India’s shooters have dominated world shooting in the last 18 months and a record 15 shooters have qualified for the Olympics. It was being estimated that India’s medal haul at the games would be powered by Indian shooters but with all training schedules disrupted and most sportspersons training in isolation Singh estimates that his team would need five to six months to return to peak performance.

Considering the prevailing situation Singh says that if the Olympics are delayed by more than two weeks From the July 24 start date then it makes sense to push back to November 2020. He further reminded the powers that be in world sport that even ten gold medals were not equal to the life of one man.

Furthermore, Heena Sidhu, the first Indian pistol shooter to win a gold medal in an ISSF World Cup finals, supported the idea of postponement by saying lives shouldn't be put on the line while hoping the IOC makes the right decision when the time comes.

With all the reactions coming, it remains to be seen what decision the authorities take about the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as the waiting game continues for the biggest sporting carnival in the world. 