Shami’s five-for eclipses Mitchell’s gritty ton as India restrict New Zealand to 273 in Dharamsala

Mohammed Shami was a star in the first innings, picking a five-for, while Daryl Mitchell completed his first hundred of this World Cup as New Zealand posted 273 against India in Dharamsala. Rachin Ravindra continued his dream run at the top, hitting a gritty 75 off 87.

After winning the toss, India elected to bowl first, continuing their successful mantra of chasing in this World Cup. In Hardik Pandya’s absence, India brought in an extra batter – Suryakumar Yadav, while the country’s most effective bowler in 50-over World Cups, Mohammed Shami, got his first game in this edition, replacing Shardul Thakur.

Mohammed Siraj removed in-form Devon Conway caught at square leg on a duck. Shami - on his first ball, bowled Will Young, reducing the Kiwis to 19 for two in nine overs. The seamers kept Daryl and Rachin on the backfoot; however, after Jadeja dropped the young Ravindra, the New Zealand batters upped the ante, targeting the spinners.

Taking the attack to Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav, who had a rare harsh day at work, both batters put New Zealand in the driver’s seat. Daryl and Rachin added 159 for the third wicket before Shami returned to dismiss the attacking lefty on 75.

With that, India managed to put brakes on the New Zealand innings. With pressure on, they removed Kiwi skipper Tom Latham, trapped in front of Kuldeep. Last match’s hero, Glenn Philips, joined Mitchell in the middle, who, soon after, completed his maiden hundred in this World Cup – first for a New Zealander batter against India since Glenn Turner in the 1975 edition.

Quick wickets halt NZ’s flow

Philips smashed Siraj for a gigantic six to open his arms, but his stay got shortened, thanks to a wrong-un by Kuldeep Yadav, who removed him on 23. Mark Chapman fell soon after on six, courtesy of a brilliant running catch by Virat Kohli in deep square leg.

Shami proved his worth with a stunning Yorker to clean-bowled Mitchell Santner on one. The seamer smashed the timber on the next ball, removing Matt Henry on a first-ball duck. Lockie Ferguson avoided gifting away his wicket.

That, however, couldn’t prevent Shami from picking a five-wicket haul in Dharamsala, as he dismissed centurion Daryl Mitchell on a well-made 130.

KL Rahul affected a run-out on the last ball as India wrapped up New Zealand on 273.

