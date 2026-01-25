/SHAME! Pakistan cricketer's son accused of sexual assault by housemaid

Pakistan cricket and controversy are a match made in heaven, as another turmoil made headlines on Sunday (Jan. 25). Former Pakistan leg-spinner Abdul Qadir’s son Sulaman is now in the news for all the wrong reasons after he was accused of sexually assaulting a housemaid. The news came into the limelight on Sunday after a First Investigation Report (FIR) was filed against Sulaman at a police station on the outskirts of Lahore.

Sulaman Qadir accused of sexual assault

"It is submitted that I work as a domestic helper/maid. I work from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. On 22.01.2026, the owner of the house, Salman Qadir, son of Abdul Qadir, called me and said, 'Come to the farmhouse tomorrow morning; I have to take you along to get the cleaning done,'" the FIR read.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

ALSO READ | From Chris Gayle to Brendon McCullum, 5 batters to score fastest T20 World Cup hundreds

"Upon reaching there, he started molesting me. He forcibly removed my clothes and began committing sexual assault (ziyadti) against me. The accused committed rape (zina-bil-jabar) with me by force, committing a grave injustice. Strict legal action should be taken against him for this," the statement added.

ALSO READ | Meet Indians to score most runs in each of last 5 T20 World Cups ft Virat Kohli

According to the FIR report, the incident happened on Jan 22 at Qadir’s farmhouse in Lahore. The report stated that Qadir molested the female housemaid, forcibly removed clothes, and began committing sexual assault.

The police are currently investigating the case, and Sulaman is likely to face judicial action if found guilty. The complainant further alleged that on Jan 23, at around 10:00 am, she was picked up in Sulaman Qadir's car from outside Green City and taken to Farm House No. 2 near the Abdul Qadir Cricket Academy, Newas Barki, as quoted by India Today.