Shakib Al Hasan opens up on international retirement, but claims will not hang up boots after ODI World Cup

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan has outlined plans for his international retirement but has vowed to continue after the upcoming ODI World Cup in India. Shakib, re-appointed as Bangladesh skipper will have a task in hand to lead the side to their maiden appearance in the World Cup semifinal. However, opening up on his international retirement, he is willing to continue at least until the Champions Trophy in Pakistan in 2025.

Shakib opens up on international retirement

"The 2025 Champions Trophy for ODIs and the 2024 T20 World Cup for T20Is. Tests may be sooner. Maybe (after the World Cup)," Shakib said while speaking to T-Sports.

"I will retire all at once, but I will stop playing each format one by one. I will announce my retirement after the 2025 Champions Trophy."

Shakib has been a great servant to Bangladesh cricket having represented the side since making his debut in 2006. So far he has played 240 ODI matches while also playing 117 T20Is and 66 Test matches. As an all-rounder for the national side, he has amassed nearly 14000 international runs and scalped 681 wickets. He remains one of the finest cricketers to ever play the game for Bangladesh.

"Given the current reality, I am captain only till the World Cup. Not a day more. I resigned from the captaincy on the 17th [of September]. I informed Papon bhai and emailed the CEO that I don't want to be the captain. The reasons were the same when I didn't want to captain ahead of the Asia Cup," Shakib said.

Bangladesh will open their ODI World Cup campaign on Saturday, October 7 against Afghanistan in Dharamsala. However, their preparations will get underway on Friday, September 29 against Sri Lanka while they will also face England on Monday, October 2 in the World Cup warm-up games. The team made an interesting choice ahead of the marquee tournament as they dropped former skipper Tamim Iqbal, despite him stating he is fit to go.

