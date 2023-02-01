Shaheen is very good, Jasprit Bumrah nowhere near him: Razzaq once again takes a dig at India pacer

Pakistani cricketers are known to be vocal on various aspects of the modern-day game and never shy away from expressing their views. Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq made a bold claim about India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah in 2019.

Back then, Razzaq had stated during an interview with Cricket Pakistan, "I have played against great bowlers like Glenn McGrath and Wasim Akram, so Bumrah is a baby bowler in front of me and I could have easily dominated and attacked him." This time around, Razzaq has once again taken a dig at Bumrah while comparing him with Pakistan's young pacer Shaheen Afridi.

Speaking to a local news channel in Pakistan, Razzaq said, "Shaheen Afridi is way better than Jasprit Bumrah. Bumrah is nowhere close to Shaheen's level." It is to be noted that Bumrah has a total of 319 wickets in 30 Tests, 128 ODIs, and 60 T20Is. On the other hand, Shaheen has accounted for 99 scalps in 25 Tests, 62 wickets in 32 ODIs, and 58 scalps in 47 T20Is. At present, both Shaheen and Bumrah have been out of action due to injury concerns.

'This is enough, I cannot do this anymore'

After making a comeback, from a knee injury, during the 2022 T20 World Cup, Shaheen once again got injured (hurting his knee) during the tournament finale while diving to take a catch. Since then, he has been kept out of action and recently opened up on his struggles during rehabilitation. "There were times when I wanted to give up," Shaheen told PCB Digital. "I was working on only one muscle and it was not improving. Often during the rehabilitation sessions, I used to say to myself 'this is enough, I cannot do this anymore'. But then I used to watch my bowling on YouTube and see how well I had done and that motivated me and I told myself 'to push a little more' ... It is frustrating for a fast bowler to miss cricket because of an injury."

"It is tough when you miss your home games because of the injury. Before our Test home season, I even missed the seven England T20Is. I was more distressed about missing the Tests because I like Test cricket more. A bowler is measured on how he performs in Test cricket and I wanted to take wickets against England."