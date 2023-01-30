Shafali Verma not content with latest triumph, hungry for T20 World Cup success with senior team

Following Sunday’s historic feat of winning the maiden U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa, Indian women’s team captain Shafali Verma says her hunger of achieving success on this tour hasn’t finished yet. Aiming to win the upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup with the senior team that starts in ten days from now, Shafali said she would take the winning confidence into the tournament and try and repeat the heroics. The right-hand batter said knowing herself she would like to leave all of this behind and concentrate on the task on hand, for that she would get involved in the senior setup and gel with the team.

"I am someone who focuses on task at hand. When I entered the Under-19s, I only focused on winning the Under-19 Cup and we have won that today (Sunday).

"I will look to take this winning confidence with me and win the senior World Cup. I will try and forget this and get involved with the senior setup and gel with the team and win the World Cup," Shafali Verma was quoted as saying by the ICC.

On Sunday, in first of its kind event, India and England U-19 women’s teams faced off in the finals in Potchefstroom. Deciding to bowl first after winning the toss, the Indian women’s team pressed the damage button from the word go. Parshvi Chopra continued her great form, picking up two wickets; with 11 wickets to her name in the tournament, she stood second behind Maggie Clark (12) from Australia.

Alongside Chopra, seamer Titas Sadhu and offie Archana Devi claimed two wickets each. Courtesy of a brilliant bowling and fielding show, India wrapped England’s innings on just 68.

Tournament’s highest-run-scorer, opener Shweta Sehrawat got out early on five while her fellow partner and captain Shafali scored 15 before falling to Hannah Baker. Then it was about time before the middle-order played handy knocks and helped India cross the line with seven wickets in hand.