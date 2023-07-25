Watch: Shadab Khan’s unplayable delivery dismisses Mitchell Santner in MLC 2023

Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan is making his mark in the ongoing Major League Cricket. Shadab is part of the San Francisco Unicorns in the tournament. The San Francisco Unicorns faced off against the Texas Super Kings on Tuesday, July 25 at Morrisville. The San Francisco-based franchise lost the game by 3 wickets. But, Shadab Khan won the hearts of cricket fans with his performance. The Pakistani cricketer managed to dismiss Mitchell Santner with a superb delivery. The video of this incident is going viral on social media.

The incident happened in the 14th over Texas Super Kings’ innings. Mitchell Santner and Milind Kumar were on the crease. Unicorns captain Aaron Finch gave Shadab the ball. The all-rounder bowled a googly that left Santner bamboozled and hit the off stump straight away. The New Zealander was shocked at the unplayable delivery. “SHADAB KHAN, THE MAGICIAN! Absolutely BAMBOOZLES Mitchell Santner with this BEAUTY!” the official account of MLC wrote.

SHADAB KHAN, THE MAGICIAN!🎩



Absolutely BAMBOOZLES😵‍💫Mitchell Santner with this BEAUTY!@TexasSuperKings need 80 of 41! pic.twitter.com/VlOhBZS2p5 — Major League Cricket (@MLCricket) July 25, 2023 ×

San Francisco Unicorns vs Texas Super Kings

The San Francisco Unicorns decided to bat first after winning the toss. They set a target of 172 runs for the Texas Super Kings. In response, Milind Kumar scored a brilliant half-century for the Super Kings, riding on which his team achieved the target in 19.1 overs.

With this victory, the Texas Super Kings have confirmed their place in the playoffs. Daniel Sams won the Player of the Match award for his all-round performance. He picked up 2 wickets for 47 runs and scored 42 off 18 deliveries.

MLC 2023 playoffs

So far, three teams have confirmed their places for the playoffs in the first season of the Major League Cricket League. Seattle Orcas are in the top spot while Texas Super Kings are in second place. Washington Freedom are in the third position. Right now, the race is on for the fourth spot between MI New York and San Francisco Unicorns. MI will have to win their last match to secure their place, as both teams have 4 points on the MLC table. The final of the competition is set to be held on July 30 (July 31 in India).



WATCH WION LIVE HERE