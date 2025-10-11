/Sexual assault allegations against coach: FIR filed in Faridabad over threats to national shooter

Google Preferred
Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Jan 08, 2026, 01:26 IST | Updated: Jan 08, 2026, 01:26 IST
The police are currently gathering evidence and are reviewing hotel security footage and phone records. Senior police officers are questioning hotel staff and other potential witnesses.

A 17-year-old national-level shooter has filed a complaint against her coach, accusing him of sexually assaulting her at a hotel in Faridabad last month. She said the coach pressured her to come to his hotel, claiming he wanted to discuss her performance during a competition. According to the complaint, the coach asked the girl to meet him at his hotel in Faridabad on December 16 to talk about her performance in the tournament. While she met him in the lobby, she says he pressured her to go up to his room for a more private discussion.

When she went to the room, the coach allegedly assaulted her and then reportedly threatened to destroy her sports career and harm her family if she disclosed what had happened.

Because the athlete is a minor, the police have registered the case under the POCSO Act (laws specifically designed to protect children) and other serious criminal charges.

“The allegations are serious. We are following due process and ensuring that all evidence is preserved,” an officer said.

Authorities have emphasized that they are taking the matter very seriously and are working to preserve all forensic evidence.

