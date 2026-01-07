MS Dhoni's venture enters into new partnership to expand padel footprint in India

Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's '7Padel MS Dhoni' has joined hands with withPadelPark India to expand the sports footprint in India. The merger marks the creation of a unified national platform designed for rapid scale, deeper community engagement and more professionally structured play in padel – one of India’s fastest-growing sports.

Speaking on the merger, Dhoni, Partner, PadelPark India said, “In a country with over 10 million racquet sport players, Tier-1 cities have already shown how quickly padel can grow. The next step is taking that momentum into newer markets and making the sport accessible beyond the metros. Once courts are available, people will take to it naturally - padel is social, it’s played in doubles, and it’s built around community, which suits India. And with PadelPark India’s 360° ecosystem - from courts and coaching to tournaments and community programmes, we can scale with consistency and build padel as a professionally run sport across the country.”

According to World Padel Report 2025, released in December last year by the International Padel Federation (FIP), ,padel has crossed 77,300 courts worldwide, spanning 150 countries, a clear signal of the sport’s sustained global momentum.

India is mirroring that acceleration. Industry tracking shows the country has moved rapidly from early adoption to meaningful scale from roughly 70 courts in 2023 to around 100 courts by mid-2024, and now over to 300 courts nationwide reflecting how quickly the sport is finding a foothold across metropolitan and emerging markets.