Serie A: Zlatan Ibrahimovic winner lifts AC Milan gloom with victory at Cagliari

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored on his first start since returning to AC Milan as his side earned a 2-0 win away to Cagliari on Saturday to end a three-match winless run in Serie A.

The Swede, who joined the Italian club for a second time on a free transfer in December, swept in a finish on the 64th minute after Rafael Leao's deflected strike broke the deadlock early in the second half.

Also read: Serie A: Lazio fined after fans racially insult Balotelli

Ibrahimovic, who made his second debut for the club off the bench during Monday's 0-0 draw with Sampdoria, has now scored a top-flight senior goal in four different decades.

The result elevates Milan to eighth place on 25 points ahead of the rest of the weekend's fixtures, after a run of three games without victory, in which they failed to score a single goal.

Cagliari have now suffered four consecutive league defeats, but remain in sixth place with 29 points.

"It's important for a striker to score; sometimes it goes in, sometimes it doesn't," Ibrahimovic told Sky Sport Italia.

"I feel good, I got a few things wrong at the start of the game, but I need a few matches to get into top form.

"The coach thinks about my age but it's not a problem, my mind is still sharp and the body must follow."

Milan coach Stefano Pioli selected Ibrahimovic alongside Leao in attack as he switched to a 4-4-2 formation, and the 38-year-old came close in the first half when his header was tipped onto the foot of the post by Cagliari goalkeeper Robin Olsen.

The visitors broke through within a minute of the restart when Leao latched onto a long Samu Castillejo pass and saw his low effort loop over Olsen and into the net after taking a big deflection.

Ibrahimovic topped off an impressive performance with a goal midway through the second half, when he directed a low left-footed shot into the bottom corner from 12 yards out.

The Swede thought he had a second in the closing stages when he headed home a cross, but the goal was disallowed for offside.