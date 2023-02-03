SCO vs HEA LIVE STREAMING: Watch BBL 2023 Finals Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat LIVE for free on Mobile & TV

SCO vs HEA LIVE STREAMING: BBL 2023 final -The BBL 12 Final match will take place on February 4, 2023, at Optus Stadium, Perth, Australia. The finalists of the BBL 2022-23 are Perth Scorchers and Brisbane Heat. After 60 matches and 45 intense days, the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 is coming to an end on Saturday. Ashton Turner will lead the defending champions, Perth Scorchers, in the final match of BBL 2022-23. They are at the top of the table with 22 points. The Perth Scorchers have a net run rate of +1.205. In their last four matches, Perth Scorchers have scored a tremendous victory. The team is in shape and ready to rule the pitch in the BBL Finals 2022-23 on Saturday, February 4. Perth Scorchers defeated the Sydney Sixers in their last match to secure seats in the BBL Finals. Thus, Scorchers have the expertise to stay calm during the Finals.

On the other hand, the Brisbane Heat rose like a phoenix from the ashes in the Big Bash League 2022-23 season. Once at the bottom of the points table, Brisbane Heat will lock horns with Perth Scorchers in the BBL Finals. Brisbane Heat has won all their last three matches. They overpowered Sydney Sixers in their previous game to enter the BBL Finals. However, the three-star performers, Matthew Renshaw, Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne, are in India for the Border-Gavaskar trophy. But Brisbane Heat still has their trump card, Michael Neser, under their sleeves.

Experts predict that the BBL Final 2022-23 is a must-watch. Fans are thrilled and excited to watch Brisbane Heat and Perth Scorchers in the final action. Here's how you can watch the BBL Finals on your mobile, laptop, or TV.

How to watch SCO vs HEA (Perth Scorchers & Brisbane Heat) BBL 2023 Finals live? Live streaming & broadcasting

In Australia, Big Bash League (BBL) Finals will be available on Fox Sports and Seven Networks. Sports Network has all telecast rights to live stream BBL Final cricket match in India. Thus, you can watch the BBL Final match Live on Sony Six and Sony Six HD. You can also stream the BBL Finals on Sony Stream 1 and Sony Stream HD.

The BBL 2023 Final match between Perth Scorchers and Brisbane Heat on Saturday, February 4, at 2:00 PM IST.

It doesn't matter if you don't have a DTH. You can watch the BBL 2023 Final Live on your mobile on the Sony LIV App.

BBL 2023 Final - SCO vs HEA playing 11: Perth Scorchers & Brisbane Heat playing 11

Perth Scorchers (SCO) playing 11

Cameron Bancroft, Stephen Eskinazi, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis (wk), Ashton Turner (c), Nick Hobson, Cooper Connolly, Andrew Tye, David Payne, Jason Behrendorff, Lance Morris

Brisbane Heat (HEA) playing 11