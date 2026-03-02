/Samson responds to captain SKY in Bollywood style after crushing WI in Super 8 fixture – WATCH

Sanju Samson hogged all the limelight for his unbeaten 97 against the West Indies in India’s last Super 8 match in Kolkata on Sunday (Mar 1). Samson's match-winning knock helped India qualify for the T20 World Cup semi-final, and his team captain, Suryakumar Yadav, was in awe of his record-smashing outing. While SKY was praising Sanju for helping India punch the final-four ticket, Samson’s Bollywood-style reply won hearts. Shortly after India completed a record chase at the T20 World Cup, the two spoke on the BCCI.tv.

The Indian captain couldn’t stop talking highly of Samson, recalled to the playing XI from the Zimbabwe game onwards. Although he provided his team with a blistering start even in the previous match, Sanju departed inside the Powerplay before getting the job done against the West Indies in the virtual knockout.

"I always say good things happen to good people and at the right time. No better time, no better stage for someone like him (Samson) to step up and give the team what the team required. The moment he came into the side, I think the first thing that he said amongst the group when we sat together was, let's do something which the team wants, not what you want," SKY said of Samson’s timeless knock during the post-match analysis on BCCI.tv.



"In life, we've seen so many things, so many ups and downs. I don't want to take you back to what happened in the whole year, losing his position, batting out of position, and then coming back batting at the same position.”



The Indian captain stressed how a knock like Samson’s (unbeaten 97) helps define ICC tournaments for a team, while also praising the gloveman for displaying courage on such a significant stage.



"It's not easy to win the World Cup. The World Cups, the ICC tournaments, and the games which you play in ICC tournaments are won by courageous people, and this was a courageous knock. He can already get carried away by a good start, but then the way he was batting, he held one side together, took the team through. And he deserves all the credit. I'm very happy for him, his wife, his family back home, and all the people who love him, support him. We're just one more step closer. Hopefully, this may continue. I have a lot of things to say, but then, I'm very happy. He deserves everything," the Indian captain concluded, praising Samson.



Hearing all of this from a closer distance, Sanju jokingly said to him in Hindi, ‘Rulayega kya pagle? (Do you want to see me tear up?)

