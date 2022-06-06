SAI brings cyclist back to India after she complains against coach, launches investigation

In what comes as a shocker, an Indian woman cyclist has filed a complaint against her coach for inappropraite behaviour during a foreign exposure camp in Slovenia. Soon after this, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) jumped in to bring the cyclist back to India, for safety purpose, and has launched an investigation to look into the incident.

"The Sports Authority of India has received a complaint from a cyclist of inappropriate behaviour by a coach during a foreign exposure camp in Slovenia. The coach was appointed on the recommendation of the Cycling Federation of India. Following the compliant by the athlete, SAI has immediately brought her back to India to ensure her safety and has also constituted a committee to investigate the matter. The matter is being dealt on priority and will be resolved shortly," said a statement issued by the SAI.

For the unversed, the Indian cycling contingent have dived into preparations for the upcoming 2022 Asian Track Championship, which is set be held at New Delhi's the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex starting from June 18-22. The events holds great significant as it is part of the qualification pathway for the Paris Olympics in 2024.

Last month, SAI had formed a similar such committee to look into a serious allegation by Indian athlete Aruna Budda Reddy as the gymnast had alleged that she was videographed without her consent by one of the coaches of the apex national sports body of India.

It remains to be seen what the conclusion comes with regard to the new controversy brought forward by a cyclist. The coach, according to reports, was hired on the recommendation of the Cycling Federation of India.