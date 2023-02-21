SA-W vs BAN-W live streaming: South Africa vs Bangladesh women’s world cup playing XI, squad, time and venue

SA-W vs BAN-W live streaming: South Africa-women will take on Bangladesh-women in the 20th match of the T20 Women’s world cup 2023. Both South Africa and Bangladesh have had a distressing world cup run so far, with the former winning just 1 game out of 3 matches total played and the latter yet to open their account. Bangladesh is presently languishing at the bottom of the points table after losing all the 3 matches played so far. South Africa-women clashed with Australia-women in their last match and lost by six wickets. Tazmin Brits, who was batting for South Africa, played well, but she was unable to find a solid partner at the other end, causing South Africa to score just 124 runs in the first innings for the loss of six wickets.

In their most recent game, Bangladesh played New Zealand. They lost the toss and were asked to field first. With the bat, New Zealand had a fantastic day, scoring a whopping 189 runs while losing just three wickets. After 20 overs, Bangladesh only managed to score 118 runs at the cost of eight wickets; as a result, New Zealand won the match by 71 runs.

SA-W vs BAN-W match details

The women’s T20 world cup match between South Africa-W and Bangladesh-W will start on February 21 at 10:30 PM IST. The venue of the match is Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town. The live stream of the match will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app.

Where to watch SA-W vs BAN-W match live stream?

South Africa-W vs Bangladesh-W match will be broadcasted live in India on Star Sports Network. The match will be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar OTT app in India.

SA-W vs BAN-W head-to-head record

In T20I encounters, South Africa Women have a 9-1 head-to-head advantage over Bangladesh Women. Despite winning their debut T20I against South Africa Women, Bangladesh Women have lost their subsequent nine matches.

In the Women's T20 World Cup matches versus Bangladesh Women, South Africa Women are ahead 1-0. Their sole encounter on the big stage happened in 2018.

SA-W vs BAN-W match predicted playing XI:

South Africa playing XI: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus(c), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Delmi Tucker, Sinalo Jafta(w), Shabnim Ismail, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba

Bangladesh playing XI: Shamima Sultana(w), Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana(c), Shorna Akter, Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Marufa Akter, Fahima Khatun, Salma Khatun

SA-W vs BAN-W full squad for world cup 2023

South Africa: Sune Luus (c), Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Lara Goodall, Ayabonga Khaka, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Shabnim Ismail, Tazmin Brits, Masabata Klaas, Laura Wolvaardt, Sinalo Jafta, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Anneke Bosch, Delmi Tucker.

Non-travelling reserves: Micaéla Andrews, Tebogo Macheke, Tumi Sekhukhune

Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana Joty (c) Marufa Akter, Fargana Hoque Pinky, Fahima Khatun, Shorna Akter, Salma Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Shamima Sultana, Murshida Khatun, Nahida Akter, Rumana Ahmed, Lata Mondol, Ritu Moni, Disha Biswas, Sobhana Mostary

Reserves: Rabeya, Sanjida Akther Maghla, Sharmin Akter Supta

When will SA-W vs BAN-W match start?

SA-W vs BAN-W match will start at 10:30 PM IST.

Where will SA-W vs BAN-W match be played?

SA-W vs BAN-W match will be played at Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town.

Where will SA-W vs BAN-W match be live-streamed?