SA vs WI ODI live streaming: When and where to watch South Africa vs West Indies ODI series live in India?

SA vs WI ODI live streaming: South Africa and West Indies are preparing for a three-match One-Day International series after South Africa thrashed the visitors 2-0 in the three-match Test series. The first game of the series will begin on Thursday, March 16. Both teams have already named their squads for the upcoming three-match One-Day International series.

Both teams are competing for direct entry into the ODI World Cup, which will be held later this year. This series, however, will have no bearing on which team earns the eighth spot. The top eight teams in the ODI Super League standings are guaranteed a place in the 2023 World Cup.

West Indies is currently ranked eighth, while South Africa is ranked ninth. The Windies have no more games left in this cycle, but the Proteas can overtake them with a series victory over the Netherlands later this month. This will be South Africa's first ODI since their 2-1 home series victory over England last month.

South Africa vs West Indies live streaming: Where to watch the SA vs WI ODI series live?

Star Sports Network has purchased the rights to telecast SA vs WI ODI series live in India. So, Star Sports-1 will be broadcasting the SA vs WI ODI series. SA vs WI ODI series will also be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website.

South Africa vs West Indies ODI series full schedule

March 16, Thursday: SA vs WI 1st ODI: Buffalo Park, East London, 4:30 PM IST

March 18, Saturday: SA vs WI 2nd ODI: Buffalo Park, East London, 4:30 PM IST

March 21: Tuesday: SA vs WI 3rd ODI: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom, 1:30 PM IST

