SA vs WI 1st Test: Check date, time, venue, live streaming, squad, full schedule details; All you need to know

SA vs WI 1st Test: West Indies will lock horns with South Africa in the upcoming test series in February 2023. The South Africa vs West Indies test series 2023 will commence on February 28, 2023, at the Super Sport Park in Centurion. The SA vs WI series will move to Johannesburg's DP World Wanders. Dean Elgar is the captain of South Africa, while Kraigg Braithwaite is heading West Indies for the SA vs WI test series. Elgar's ICC ranking is 18, and Brathwaite's ICC ranking is 28. In the ICC Men's Test Team Rankings, South Africa is number 3, and West Indies is number 8.

In 2014, West Indies visited South Africa for three test matches and lost the series. Furthermore, South Africa defeated West Indies in their last series in 2021. West Indies has only won one among the nine bilateral series against South Africa. The upcoming SA vs WI 2023 test series will be challenging for the West Indies team.

Here are all the details about South Africa vs West Indies (SA vs WI), 1st test, from the full schedule to live streaming details.

SA vs WI, 1st Test: Match Details

South Africa and West Indies will square off in the 1st test series of 2023. The test series will commence on February 28, 2023, and continue till March 4, 2023. It will begin at 1:30 PM IST at the SuperSport Park at Centurion.

SA vs WI, 1st Test: Full Squad

South Africa

Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Dean Elgar, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Anrich Nortje, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton.

West Indies

Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Jermaine Blackwood (vc), Alick Athanaze, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Akeem Jordan, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Devon Thomas.

SA vs WI: Live Streaming Details