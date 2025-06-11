/WTC Final 2025, SA vs AUS Day 1: Australia finish on top in title defence despite Rabada's five-for

World Test Championship (WTC) defending champions Australia finished on top after day 1 (June) of the WTC Final 2025 against South Africa at Lord's in London (UK). After being bowled out for 212, Australia took four wickets in remaining day's play as South Africa finished at 43/4 and are railing by 169 in the first innings.

It was Mitchell Starc who started the proceeding for Australia with venom and took out Aiden Markram in the very first over after the defending champions were bowled out for 212 in the first innings.

Starc followed that with Ryan Rickelton's wicket as South Africa lost second wicket for less than 20 runs. Australia skipper Pat Cummins then removed Sa number 3 Wiaan Mulder for the third scalp before Josh Hazlewood joined the party and removed Tristan Stubbs with a peach.

Earlier, chasing their first ICC trophy, South Africa won the toss and skipper Temba Bavuma invited Australia to bat first in overcast conditions. South Africa pacers responded to captain's decision and bowled brilliant opening spell.

It was Kagiso Rabada who broke through first and did so in some style. The Proteas pace spearhead sent back Usman Khawaja for a 20-ball duck before cleaning up returning all-rounder Cameron Green three balls later in the same over.

Makeshift opener Marnus Labuschagne then added 30 runs with Smith before falling to a perfectly executed plan by Marco Jansen. At the stroke of lunch on day 1, Jansen struck again and took out dangerous Travis Head as Australia returned to dressing room at 67/4.

In the second session, Australia fought back and scored 123 runs for the loss of Steve Smith's wicket who scored a magnificent 66 off 112.

Come third session, South Africa started with a bang and took out Alex Carey quickly. From 192/6, Australia suffered a collapse and lost last four wickets for 20 runs. All-rounder Beau Webster top scored for Australia with a hard-fought 72.