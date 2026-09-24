/SA vs AUS 1st ODI: Breetzke, Maharaj star as South Africa beat Australia by 67 runs

Temba Bavuma-led South Africa put in a strong all-round display to beat Australia by 67 runs in the first ODI in Durban on Thursday. It was the first ODI meeting between the two teams since Australia defeated South Africa in the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.

After opting to bowl following the toss, Australia struck early through Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Ellis, who dismissed Quinton de Kock for 18 with his first delivery in the eighth over to reduce South Africa to 29/2.

Matthew Breetzke then steadied the innings and played a confident knock. He found the gaps well and went on to score his second ODI century. South Africa continued to lose wickets, with Bavuma making 30 and Ryan Rickelton scoring 27.

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Marco Jansen then changed the momentum with a quick 75 off 59 balls. His partnership with Breetzke helped South Africa move close to 300, but the hosts eventually finished on 297. Ellis was Australia’s best bowler with 3/57, while Adam Zampa took 2/50.

Australia started the chase strongly, with captain Mitchell Marsh attacking the bowlers. He scored 60 off 36 balls before Keshav Maharaj dismissed him in the 10th over, with Australia on 90.

South Africa’s spinners then took control as Maharaj claimed 4/20, while Bjorn Fortuin picked up 2/34. Travis Head (36), Cooper Connolly (38) and Matt Renshaw (44) offered resistance, but Australia struggled against the spin and were bowled out.

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