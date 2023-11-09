SA vs AFG Head-to-head: World Cup 2023-South Africa vs Afghanistan pitch and weather report, live streaming

SA vs AFG head-to-head: South Africa and Afghanistan will meet in match no. 42 of the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup on Friday (Nov 10). The match is slated to be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat at 2:00 pm IST.

The semi-finalists South Africa is at no. 2 in the points table with 12 points. Bavuma & Co. lost their match against India with 243 runs. Afghanistan, on the other hand, is on no. 6 with 8 points. Afghanistan lost their last match to Australia, or better to say, to Glenn Maxwell’s double century by only 3 runs.

India, South Africa and Australia have qualified for the semis. The fourth spot has three contenders- New Zealand, Pakistan and Afghanistan. Afghanistan has slightest of chance of grabbing the fourth spot and making a place for itself in the semi-finals.

Ahead of Friday’s match, let’s take a look at the head-to-head stats record of the two teams in ODI matches:

SA vs AFG, World Cup 2023: South Africa vs Afghanistan head-to-head

Only 1 match has taken place between South Africa and Afghanistan in the ODI format, during the warm-up matches of the World Cup 2023. South Africa won that one match against Afghanistan.

Total matches played: 1

Won by South Africa: 1

Won by Afghanistan: 0

SA vs AFG, World Cup 2023: Pitch report

The wicket at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will give pacers slight benefits over batters. Also, with the boundary sizes being bigger, the bowlers can afford to bowl length deliveries and use the dimensions. Dew won't have much impact as seen during the England vs Australia match.

SA vs AFG, World Cup 2023: Weather update

As per AccuWeather, the temperature is expected to be 36 (high) degrees Celsius during the day and will reduce to a slightly cooler 22 (low) degrees Celsius at night. With only 1 per cent possibility of precipitation during the daytime, the weather forecast for the match day shows no risk of rain interruption.

SA vs AFG, World Cup 2023: South Africa vs Afghanistan probable playing XI

South Africa (SA): Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klassen, David Miller, Marcon Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

Afghanistan (AFG): Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq

SA vs AFG, World Cup 2023: Match details

Match: South Africa vs Afghanistan, Match 42, World Cup 2023

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Gujarat

Date & Time: Friday, November 10, 2:00 pm IST