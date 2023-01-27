Rybakina vs Sabalenka Live Streaming: Australian Open 2023 womens Final match preview, live, time, date, venue

Rybakina vs Sabalenka Live Streaming: Australian Open 2023 womens Final match - In the Australian Open final on Saturday in Melbourne, Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina are all set to square off as two of the most powerful players in women's tennis. The fifth-ranked Sabalenka from Belarus is in fantastic shape and poised to win her first Grand Slam title. The 24-year-old hasn't lost a set in 2023 and enters the championship match at Rod Laver Arena on a 10-match winning streak in Australia after winning the Adelaide International. Rybakina, the Wimbledon winner, has lost to her three times in a row. Rybakina, 23, has calmly progressed through the draw, unperturbed by the transfer of her opening encounter to Court 13's remote location at Melbourne Park. On her path to the grand finale match, the Russia-born Kazakh player has defeated three Grand Slam winners, including Iga Swiatek, the current world number one.

Australian Open women’s single final: Rybakina v Sabalenka match details

Australian Open women’s single grand finale match will be played between Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina on Saturday, January 28. The match will be played at 7:30 PM local time and 2:00 PM IST.

Where to watch Rybakina v Sabalenka match, live streaming and broadcast details

The Australian Open 2023 will be broadcasted on ESPN, ESPN2, and the ESPN family of networks. Check out the ESPN app and ESPN.com to watch the ESPN family of networks. You can use your smartphone, tablet, laptop, connected TV, or video game console to access the app or website.

Sony Pictures Networks India will continue to broadcast the Australian Open from 2023. With this, the broadcaster will have TV and digital rights for the global sporting event across the Indian subcontinent including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The grand slam will be available on SPN’s sports channels as well as live-streamed on its OTT platform SonyLIV.



Where to watch Australian Open women’s single final: Rybakina v Sabalenka live streaming in India? (Live Streaming)

People outside India can watch and stream live action every day at Melbourne Park with Eurosport, the Eurosport App and discovery+.

When will Rybakina v Sabalenka Australian Open women’s single Final match will be played? (Date)

Rybakina v Sabalenka Australian Open women’s single Final match will be on Friday, January 27.

Where will Rybakina v Sabalenka Australian Open women’s single Final match will be played? (Venue)

Rybakina v Sabalenka Australian Open women’s single Final match will be played at Rod Laver Arena, Australia.

What time will Rybakina v Sabalenka Australian Open women’s single Final match will start? (Time)

Rybakina v Sabalenka Australian Open women’s single Final match will start at 2:00 PM IST.

Australian Open 2023 Prize Money:

At the 2023 Australian Open, players will compete for a record prize pool of A$76.5 million (a 3.4 per cent increase from 2022), with men's and women's champions pocketing AU$2.975 million, and a first-round loss netting AU$106,250.

SINGLES (all A$)