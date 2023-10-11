Russia national football team trains ahead of friendly against Cameroon

Russia's national soccer team held a full training session near Moscow on Tuesday (Oct 10) ahead of friendly match against Cameroon scheduled for Thursday (Oct 12). Barred from the international competitions following Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, the team held their training session as news came through of UEFA's decision to recall the admission of the Russian junior teams to international tournaments.

"The agenda point was withdrawn as no technical solution to allow Russian teams to play could be found," UEFA said of the plan, which had been fiercely opposed by Ukraine and other soccer federations.

Valery Karpin, the head coach of Russia's national soccer team told reporters on Tuesday he didn't expect UEFA's ban against its soccer teams to be lifted.

"To be honest, I didn’t expect them to allow us (to competitions), and I didn’t expect (the decision) to be recalled."

In the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, which Moscow calls a 'special military operation', UEFA decided that all Russian teams - national or club sides - would be suspended from participation in its competitions.

But European soccer's governing body said last month that "children should not be punished for actions whose responsibility lies exclusively with adults," and that Russia's U-17 sides would be readmitted to UEFA competitions "in the course of this season."

WATCH WION LIVE HERE