/‘Proud’ Ruben Amorim breaks silence with emotional apology to Manchester United fans

In the midst of a thrilling FIFA World Cup in North America, Ruben Amorim -- the new AC Milan coach -- has finally broken his silence on his exit from Old Trafford in the Premier League. Upon embracing his new role in Italy, Amorim spoke for the first time about his time at Manchester United, where he took charge for 14 months before being axed. Amorim apologised to the Manchester United fans for maintaining silence throughout his exit but admitted being proud to manage a club of that stature.

The 41-year-old was unveiled by the Serie A giants on Wednesday (Jul 9) but wasn’t asked about his experience at Manchester United until the end of a 35-minute press briefing. However, by that time, he had already admitted to making some mistakes at United. When pressed on the specifics, Amorim said, “It is hard to explain the mistakes as I would have to explain all the context of the last adventure.

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"The only thing I can say is that I learned a lot and I did some mistakes.



"I didn't have [the] opportunity - and I am sorry for that - to say something to the Manchester United fans at the moment [but] I am really proud to have been their coach for a year.



"Now it is a different history. There are a lot of things I could do better in the last experience. But sometimes it is like that. You need to learn to reach a different level. That is my thinking here.



"Everyone learns from their experience. I learn a lot. I did some mistakes. I will try to change, but there are some things you never change. I think I will be better. That is all,” he added.



Ironically, Amorim’s Milan will face United in their pre-season game in Poland on August 15.

Amorim’s first job at AC Milan

Although learning Italian remains on his wishlist, Amorim has a bigger role in convincing Luka Modric to stay for one more year at Milan.



"Modric is a player we want to keep for his experience," said Amorim. "I know the board spoke with Modric, and I spoke to him two times. If I need to, I will go and get the guy.



"He played really well and is a key point for us, especially in the beginning, to keep possession.

