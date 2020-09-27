RR vs KXIP, IPL 2020 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab? Photograph:( Twitter )
With Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) set to lock horns in IPL 2020, let us take a look at live streaming and telecast details of the match.
Rajasthan Royals will face Kings XI Punjab at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Sunday in what promises to be a high-octane encounter in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Both RR and KXIP are coming on the back of thumping wins over CSK and RCB respectively and will look to continue their winning run in the tournament.
While KXIP have played two matches – winning one and losing the other – RR have won their only match against CSK. However, with both the teams displaying some sensational cricket in their last match, the anticipation surrounding the encounter is massive.
Given the shorter boundaries in Sharjah, fans are hoping for another high-scoring encounter and a score of around 200 is expected from the team batting first.
The IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab will take place at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
The IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab begins at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday (September 27).
The IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab will be aired live on Star Sports channels. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.
The online live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab will be available at Hotstar. You can also latest updates of the IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab match at WION.