/RR vs GT: Jofra Archer equals IPL record for longest over in tournament history

Jofra Archer entered the IPL record books on Saturday (May 9) after bowling one of the longest overs in tournament history during Rajasthan Royals’ clash against Gujarat Titans at Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Opening the attack, Archer bowled 11 deliveries to complete the first over, bowling down four wides and a no-ball along with six legal deliveries. With that, he became the first overseas bowler and the seventh player overall to register an 11-ball over in IPL history.

The first instance of an 11-ball over in the IPL came from Mohammed Siraj, who recorded the unwanted milestone for Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Mumbai Indians in Bengaluru during the 2023 season. Later that year, Tushar Deshpande matched the record while representing Chennai Super Kings.

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The 2025 season saw three more bowlers join the list, Shardul Thakur for Lucknow Super Giants, Sandeep Sharma for Rajasthan Royals and Hardik Pandya for Mumbai Indians. Earlier this season, Arshdeep Singh also bowled an 11-ball over against Gujarat Titans.

Longest overs bowled in IPL history (11 balls)

11 – Mohammed Siraj (RCB) vs MI, Bengaluru, 2023 (Over #19)

11 – Tushar Deshpande (CSK) vs LSG, Chennai, 2023 (Over #4)

11 – Shardul Thakur (LSG) vs KKR, Kolkata, 2025 (Over #13)

11 – Sandeep Sharma (RR) vs DC, Delhi, 2025 (Over #20)

11 – Hardik Pandya (MI) vs GT, Wankhede, 2025 (Over #8)

11 – Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) vs GT, Mullanpur, 2026 (Over #20)

11 – Jofra Archer (RR) vs GT, Jaipur, 2025 (Over #1)

Archer’s over began on a rough note when Sai Sudharsan struck the opening ball for four. The pacer then bowled a wide before delivering a dot ball on the second legal delivery. Trouble continued as Archer overstepped on the next ball and the extra free hit brought further damage, as another wide that also raced away for four extras.

He followed that with two consecutive wides before Shubman Gill collected a single off the fourth ball. Sudharsan added two runs from the fifth legal delivery and finished the over with a single.