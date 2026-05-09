/IPL 2026: Why Rajasthan Royals are wearing a special pink jersey against GT

Rajasthan Royals continued their ‘Pink Promise’ campaign during Saturday’s IPL 2026 match against Gujarat Titans at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, taking the field in a special all-pink jersey. Led by the Royal Rajasthan Foundation, the initiative aims to drive women-led social transformation and sustainable growth in rural Rajasthan. Now in its third year, the Pink Promise programme leverages the IPL’s reach to support women-focused empowerment and rural electrification efforts.

The IPL 2026 jersey was created by 19-year-old Samiksha Rameshwar Mundada from Nashik, whose design won the Royals HunaRR Manch competition that attracted more than 8,500 submissions nationwide. Inspired by solar energy, the jersey include solar-inspired patterns, along with the names of women associated with the foundation and the slogan, “Aurat Hai Toh Bharat Hai.”

As part of the campaign, the franchise pledged that every six struck during the clash against GT would contribute towards bringing solar electricity to six households in Rajasthan. According to the team, the initiative helped electrify 260 homes in 2024 and over 520 homes in 2025 through women-led solar projects in areas such as Sambhar.

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Revenue generated from ticket sales and the special-edition pink jerseys will also go towards supporting women-driven rural development initiatives across the state.

Earlier in the evening, RR won the toss and elected to bowl first. With regular skipper Riyan Parag sidelined due to a hamstring injury, Yashasvi Jaiswal led the side.

“We are going to bowl first," Jaiswal said at the toss. “I think the wicket is pretty good and we want to chase it. Riyan pulled his hamstring last game, so I feel he’ll be coming back soon. Shimron Hetmyer comes in and Yash Raj Punja comes in. That’s the two guys who are coming in. I’m really excited, looking forward to the game."